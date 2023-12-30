A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man finds out what happens when you fire paintball gun at bear living under house

'Don't even think about doing what I did unless you have years of training and experience'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 10:31am
Bear emerges from under house after man fires paintball gun (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A South Lake Tahoe, California nature enthusiast took matters into his hands when he evicted a big black bear that decided to squat in a crawlspace under a house by crawling into the space and firing several shots from a paintball gun to get the bear to flee.

Toogee Sielsch’s Instagram page is covered with videos and photos of animal encounters he has had in the South Lake Tahoe area. He says in his profile that his focus is on South Lake Tahoe’s urbanized black bear population.

In a video taken on Dec. 26, 2023, Sielsch is seen peeking into an opening to a crawl space under a building while pointing a paintball gun inside.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







