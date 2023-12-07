A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in suburban neighborhood a mystery

Quickly became popular with residents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2023 at 1:02pm
Giant inflatable Santa (video screenshot)

(UPI) – A gigantic inflatable Santa Claus is drawing visitors to a Texas neighborhood, but its origins are a mystery.

Residents of the Hollytree area in Tyler said the not-so-little St. Nick appeared on a vacant lot about a week ago, and it quickly became popular with residents.

"Nobody lives on this lot, so we don't know who installed Santa. But isn't that fun?" resident Marsha Daugherty told KETK-TV.

Read the full story ›

