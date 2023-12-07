A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McDonald's to launch CosMc's, an alien-inspired restaurant serving slushies

Beverage-focused, multiple drive-through concept aims to compete with Starbucks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:48am
McDonald's launches CosMc’s (video screenshot)

McDonald's launches CosMc’s (video screenshot)

(WALL STREET JOURNAL) – Iced coffee, all-day Egg McMuffins and a space alien. McDonald’s is counting on that combination—plus multiple drive-through lanes—as the company this month launches CosMc’s, its first new restaurant concept in the U.S. in its more than 60-year history.

The planned chain is part of the Golden Arches’ expanded bet on to-go eating, and aims to grab a slice of the iced-beverage sales that have helped power record sales for Starbucks recently.

CosMc’s is named for an orange alien mascot featured in past McDonald’s advertisements. Executives at the Chicago-based burger chain outlined plans for the new brand during an investor presentation Wednesday, where it also announced plans to build thousands of new restaurants and expand its chicken offerings around the world.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







