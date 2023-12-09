A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Media is hyping up 'carbon passports' to restrict travel

'By 2040, we can expect to see limitations imposed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2023
(Pexels)

(MODERNITY) – Last week, CNN ran a piece created by something called ‘The Conversation,’ which had the headline “It’s time to limit how often we can travel abroad – ‘carbon passports’ may be the answer”

Within this “analysis,” readers were told that record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and extreme weather events are being driven in part by people going on holiday.

“Tourism is part of the problem,” the piece asserts, adding “The tourism sector generates around one-tenth of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis.”

Read the full story ›

