Melania Trump: Tucker Carlson would be 'powerful' as VP on ticket

Unless there's a political earthquake of continent-rattling proportions in the GOP in the next few months, it appears President Donald Trump is on a path to be the party's 2024 nominee.

And while that's not final, nor is any potential candidate for vice president, a powerful voice now has sounded off.

A report from Axios, while using language mostly adopted by leftists, does reveal that a source confirmed Melania Trump has expressed an opinion about the possibilities of the ticket.

And that would be to have X commentator and personality Tucker Carlson on the ticket with Trump.

TRENDING: U.S. resolve for Israel has weakened – tragically

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report confirms, "Melania Trump is an advocate for picking Tucker Carlson, the booted Fox News star. She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told us. The former first lady has made few campaign appearances this time around – but a Trump-Carlson ticket might encourage her to hit the trail."

The report also charges that Trump, if elected, "would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries, sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate tell Axios."

The report claims that Trump's candidates for filling federal positions would "want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists; deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico, or possibly crack down on criminals or protesters at home."

Should Tucker Carlson be Trump's VP pick? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Actually, Trump has promised to close the southern border, which was opened by Joe Biden who has allowed in millions of illegal aliens, likely to include terrorists. He also wants to take government out of individuals' lives, restore a powerful American presence, fix Biden's energy industry mistakes, shut down Biden's involvements in foreign wars and more.

The Post-Millennial reported on the source's comments about Melania Trump's preference.

The report said Trump already has revealed his opinion, although not decision, when he said, "I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would. I think I'd say I would because he's got great common sense. You know when they say that 'you guys are conservative' or 'I'm conservative.' It's not that we're conservative. We have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work."

The report continued, "In late November, Carlson revealed that he became an active Trump supporter after the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022 during which they seized classified documents after the DOJ claimed he was supposed to give them to the National Archives."

Carlson said, "I certainly support Trump. I'll tell you that. I've always agreed with Trump's policies, always, and I lost friends over it. I've never really actively supported anybody because it's not my job to actively support people. But, I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer, the summer of 2022. That just can't stand."

He explained, "I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot, I'd still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow the regime, the president of the United States, to use the Justice Department to knock the frontrunner out of the race. You can't do that."

Here are Trump's comments:

Trump says he would consider Tucker Carlson as a potential Vice President: “I like Tucker a lot. He’s got great common sense.” pic.twitter.com/9EeOQrRnv8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 9, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!