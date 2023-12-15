Member of Congress wants investigation of judge's partisan speech

Multiple judges who are hearing cases involving President Donald Trump had delivered evidence of their partisan bias with their statements and actions in recent weeks and months.

Judge Tanya Chutkan is hearing one case and repeatedly has blasted the "one man" who was not jailed for the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot for being at fault. Judge Arthur Engoron decided that Trump's companies were guilty of fraud – before the trial.

Now a member of Congress is calling for an investigation of yet another judge for her partisan comments against Trump.

The Washington Examiner reports it is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, who has demanded an ethics investigation into Judge Beryl Howell.

Howell until recently was chief judge of the Washington district court, and had a major role in the judiciary's agenda regarding Jan. 6 defendants.

Howell used her judicial position to "exact political revenge" against Trump, the charges contend.

"Stefanik submitted an ethics complaint to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday, accusing Judge Beryl Howell of interfering with the 2024 election by using her position on the district court to harm Trump’s reelection chances. The House Republican leader specifically cited a speech Howell gave during the Women’s White Collar Defense Association gala last month, during which the judge warned the country was heading down an 'authoritarian' path," the report said.

Democrats repeatedly have claimed that Trump would be, essentially, a dictator if elected in 2024, ignoring the massive dictatorial changes Joe Biden has made to the nation through his executive orders for abortion, transgenderism, his green ideology and more.

"I write today to express my serious concerns about, and request an ethics investigation of, DC U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell for her highly inappropriate political speech she gave last month, at which she suggested reelecting President Trump will lead to fascism in America," the member of Congress documented. "Judge Howell’s partisan speech is obviously highly inappropriate election interference by a federal judge that undermines the public’s trust in our courts."

Howell spoke during a gala on Nov. 27, citing the "big lies" that the 2020 election was stolen. Howell claimed that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol events.

Trump repeatedly has charged there was misbehavior in the 2020 election, to the point he considers it "stolen." In fact, Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 plus million to various officials who largely used the extraordinary special interest election funding to recruit Democrat voters.

Further, the FBI's interference – it told media organizations to suppress factual but devastatingly bad reporting about the Biden family – was revealed by a survey to likely have cost Trump the election – and given it to Biden.

The FBI claimed that reporting about the Bidens was Russian disinformation when, in fact, agents already knew it was accurate.

Howell claimed, "My D.C. judicial colleagues and I regularly see the impact of big lies at the sentencing of hundreds, hundreds of individuals who have been convicted for offense conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when they disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol."

She stopped short of naming Trump, but Democrats all over Washington repeatedly had charged Trump with delivering "big lies."

Stefanik cited a provision in a Code of Conduct for judges that prohibits them from "advanc[ing] the private interests" of the judge or "convey the impression that they are in a special position to influence the judge."

Stefanik charged the judge with using her speech to push partisan ideologies, and try to influence a case that still is in the courts.

"Partisans cannot use our judicial system to exact political revenge against those with whom they disagree. The consequences for our legal system, Constitution, and country would be devastating. I urge you to investigate Judge Howell’s partisan speech," she said.

