Menorah ripped apart and thrown into lake in latest string of anti-Semitic incidents

(FOX NEWS) -- Oakland, California, was the site of another suspected antisemitic attack after a menorah was discovered vandalized and destroyed early Wednesday morning.

The 11-foot menorah was erected as part of a display outside Lake Merritt’s amphitheater by the Chabad Center of Oakland. The display was later found to have been torn apart with some pieces having been thrown into the lake.

"I feel afraid," Rabbi Dovid Labkowski of the Chabad Center told The Oaklandside. "It makes me feel angry that this would happen in Oakland, a place with so much diversity. It’s a place we want to live together in peace."

