Menorah ripped apart and thrown into lake in latest string of anti-Semitic incidents

'We don't cower from hate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:00pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Oakland, California, was the site of another suspected antisemitic attack after a menorah was discovered vandalized and destroyed early Wednesday morning.

The 11-foot menorah was erected as part of a display outside Lake Merritt’s amphitheater by the Chabad Center of Oakland. The display was later found to have been torn apart with some pieces having been thrown into the lake.

"I feel afraid," Rabbi Dovid Labkowski of the Chabad Center told The Oaklandside. "It makes me feel angry that this would happen in Oakland, a place with so much diversity. It’s a place we want to live together in peace."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Menorah ripped apart and thrown into lake in latest string of anti-Semitic incidents
