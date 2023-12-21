A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.CONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Methamphetamine, fentanyl drive record homeless deaths in blue city

Advocate reports 'devastating impact' of drugs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(MY HIGH PLAINS) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine drove a record number of homeless deaths last year in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, according to an annual report released by regional officials Wednesday.

At least 315 homeless people died in 2022 in the Portland area, the report found. More than half of the fatalities — 123 — were from drug overdoses. Methamphetamine contributed to 85% of overdose deaths, and fentanyl contributed to 74%.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Kaia Sand, executive director of Street Roots, a newspaper that covers issues related to homelessness, has worked on the annual report for years. In the report, she wrote that this year’s edition “demonstrates the devastating impact of fentanyl.”

TRENDING: A climate of orchestrated change

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservative church leaders reject Vatican's blessing for same-sex couples
Millions of student loan borrowers still aren't paying their bills
Top business schools push CRT and other progressive ideas, report finds
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy, citing liabilities of up to $500 million
Woman receives diploma with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×