American state's new official flag looks like one from terror hotbed

Immigrants, when they arrive in a new country, often bring their own language, customs, traditions and lifestyles. And they use them.

Now it looks like Somalis living in Minnesota, which has the largest Somali population in the Western Hemisphere, have brought their flag with them.

And they'll be using it.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland. Minnesota just unveiled their new flag. I'm sure this is just a coincidence: pic.twitter.com/yayoteQoXE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023

The situation developed because the state is adopting a new flag design. The old one had several historic references which, of course, are offensive to the new regime in the state.

The Western Journal reported the new flag, an " abstract shape of the state with an eight-pointed white North Star," still could be altered by officials.

But it has "come under a searing microscope" because of the online references to the similarities between the new design and "the flag of a state within the historically impoverished African nation of Somalia."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a far-left radical Muslim who once described 9/11 as some people "doing something," is from the terrorist-packed Somalia state of Puntland, which flies the banner.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune said Luis Fitch, head of a commission to pick a new flag, claimed, "The next generation will be raised with a new flag. It's going to happen. We're not going to be able to make everybody happy. The whole idea since day one was to make sure we can [create] a flag that unites us instead of separates us."

The 13-member team took 2,600 designs, narrow them to six, then three, then one.

The old flag featured the state seal, which "features a white settler plowing a field in the foreground while a Native American man on horseback rides away into the sunset," the report explained.

