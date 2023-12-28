A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mom's video of husband in a tutu at daughter's dance recital goes viral

Had had been taking 3-year-old to dance classes, learned routine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:47pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – When it was "strongly suggested" to Tony Paopao that he wear a tutu to accompany his three-year-old daughter in her very first dance recital, he was hesitant.

"At first I didn't want to, I'm already a big guy and didn't want to bring more attention to myself," Tony Paopao of Glenwood, Illinois, told Fox News Digital. "I also didn't want my daughter to be confused as to why I was wearing one."

But at the encouragement of his wife, his daughter's dance instructor and ultimately his daughter, Willow, Tony Paopao went along with the plan.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
