Mom's video of husband in a tutu at daughter's dance recital goes viral

(FOX NEWS) – When it was "strongly suggested" to Tony Paopao that he wear a tutu to accompany his three-year-old daughter in her very first dance recital, he was hesitant.

"At first I didn't want to, I'm already a big guy and didn't want to bring more attention to myself," Tony Paopao of Glenwood, Illinois, told Fox News Digital. "I also didn't want my daughter to be confused as to why I was wearing one."

But at the encouragement of his wife, his daughter's dance instructor and ultimately his daughter, Willow, Tony Paopao went along with the plan.

