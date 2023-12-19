'Money can't buy him love': Laura Ingraham says cash can't save Biden's floundering campaign

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Monday that President Joe Biden’s huge fundraising haul may not be enough to help him overcome his polling deficit to former President Donald Trump.

Biden took in $71 million for his reelection campaign in the third quarter of 2023, CNN reported, yet the president trails his predecessor by 3.5% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14. Biden’s fundraising totals can’t help Biden overcome his electoral problems, Ingraham argued on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

TRENDING: States stripping counties of ability to prevent green energy takeover

“Trump is leading in every major poll by margins once thought impossible,” Ingraham added. “He is up by four nationally in the latest Fox poll, in the new Monmouth University poll, Biden’s approval rating is at a dismal 34%. That’s another new low in that survey. Meanwhile, 54% of Democrats want another choice altogether, 54%! And proving again what a petty, oblivious man Biden is, he’s reportedly blaming not himself, not his policies for these nightmarish numbers, but his campaign staff.”

WATCH:



Biden took in $71 million for his reelection campaign in the third quarter of 2023, CNN reported. Biden was down by ten points in Michigan, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released on Dec. 11, and faced a five-point deficit in Georgia, states Trump won in 2016 but lost narrowly in 2020.

Biden has come under fire from young voters over his support of Israel since the Oct. 7 attack, with some threatening to withhold their vote on that issue.

Will a massive campaign budget propel Joe Biden to re-election in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

Biden currently has a 37.1% approval rating on the economy compared to a 60.4% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls between Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Only 32.7% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, compared to 64.7% who disapproved, according to RealClearPolitics.

“Anonymous sources told the Washington Post that in the head-to-head polling against Trump, the Bidens have grown upset that they’re not making more progress,” Ingraham said. “Talk about out of touch, he apparently doesn’t remember the line ‘you can’t put lipstick on a pig.’”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Ingraham warned Republicans not to be complacent, even with Trump’s lead in the polls. “He’s outraising Republicans with gobs of money coming from the fat cats in Silicon Valley and, of course, in Hollywood, Wall Street, et cetera. And then when Obama came out and he said that Biden could actually lose next year, well, well, well, that is a signal to his billionaire fans, time to pony up boys and girls,” Ingraham said.

“But even before Obama’s warning, Biden was way ahead of Republicans on the fundraising front. Plus, before Republicans are all giddy about this: Democrats do know how to turn out the vote and they know how to stay on message,” Ingraham continued. “Well, I know what you are saying. ‘But what message?’ So far, it’s not landing with people who see with their own eyes what this team of radicals has delivered, and man, it is an ugly sight. Now, The Beatles sang ‘Can’t Buy Me Love,’ and Republicans better hope Biden can’t buy votes either.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!