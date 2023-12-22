Mopping up remnants of freedom

The goal of the Democratic Party is power, absolute, unchallengeable power. The abandonment of the national borders is central to the long-range dominance of all politics. The abandonment of the justice system, the refusal to enforce the law, the refusal to intervene and stop central-city riots, the destruction of public education – all have the common goals of manufactured chaos. The Democratic Party relentlessly claims to protect us against the chaos it creates, and ultimately the United States of America will be nothing but a land mass with no distinguishing attributes such as freedom and free enterprise.

More and more conservatives are worried and willing to say publicly the nation cannot continue down this course. If it does, they argue, we could be embroiled in a civil war.

Think about it: Does our education system still educate us about our history, our heroes, our institutions? Does the justice system still enforce the laws, or just some of the laws some of the time? When was the last time "the Hollywood crowd" produced a really good movie? Is our music beautiful, or just brash and loud? Is the English language today more expressive than it was, say, one lifetime ago? Are you as free as your great grandfather and great grandmother were when they climbed aboard the wagon and headed out along the Oregon Trail?

If you are old enough to remember some of what America was like in the 1950s, do you recognize it today? Then you were not required to license your bicycle. Your daughter was safe in gym class. No one was having anal sex in U.S. Senate hearing rooms. Our cities were beautiful spaces. The comparisons are endless.

The social condition has deteriorated.

If the politicians and bureaucrats in 13 states move to take the leading candidate for president in 2024 off the ballot, will the outcome of that election mean anything?

Will you bother to vote?

What tiny percentage of voters will write in "Donald Trump."

Will those write-in votes be disqualified by the same officials who took Trump's name off the ballot?

The Democratic Party has staked out its position. Various party officials, elected and unelected, have stated they will not allow Donald Trump to "set foot in the White House ever again."

That's a pretty bold statement, even revolutionary, given the constitutional provisions for elections. Despite its name, the party is not on a pathway to "protect democracy."

The Democratic Party has a history of calling off elections and seizing control of government. It did so in 1861 as 11 states went off on their own, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. The confrontation is called "the Civil War." Then, Democrats were all about "states' rights." Today, Democrats prefer the term "insurrection." What is important for people to note is the fact it was the Democratic Party then, and today it is the same Democratic Party, running away from constitutional order and plunging the nation into chaos.

Setting aside the obvious voter disenfranchisement in Colorado, Democrats of the mid-1800s were fixated on race. Nothing much has changed.

The most important aspect of the post-Civil War era was "reconciliation." And today's Democrats are roaming about Arlington National Cemetery at this very moment overseeing the removal of the "Reconciliation" monument, a symbol of one nation reunited. Why destroy unity in favor of disunity?

If enough voters figure this out, the Democratic Party will find itself on a pathway to suicide. Democrat voters ultimately may choose the nation over the party.

