Mother of college dancer slams outrage over bikini-clad photo with football coach

(OUTKICK) -- A mother of a young woman on the Coastal Carolina dance team is not impressed by the reaction to the now-deleted viral beach photo with coach Tim Beck.

The internet and social media have been on fire since the team tweeted a photo of Beck posing with the bikini-clad dance team and the program’s mascot.

It appears that after roughly 3 hours of online circulation and 54 bookmarks, the geniuses over at @CoastalFootball have finally deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QlFTbVIj3Y — ABSENT ASHEVILLE (@AppStateConeBoy) December 20, 2023

To anyone with a sense of humor, it was obvious the Chanticleers are having a very fun time in Hawaii ahead of the bowl game against San Jose State. Beck was going full Kenny Powers, the dance team was soaking up some sun while wearing bikinis and the mascot got in on the action.

