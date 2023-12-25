A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mother of hostage killed by troops: 'I wasn't angry at the IDF for even a minute'

'We were in shock, total shock'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2023 at 6:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Yotam Haim, left, and his mother, Iris Haim. Yotam was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, to Gaza. (Courtesy photo)

Yotam Haim, left, and his mother, Iris Haim. Yotam was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, to Gaza. (Courtesy photo)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iris Haim, the mother of Hamas hostage Yotam Haim, who was shot dead by the IDF as he tried to reach freedom after troops mistook him and two others for Hamas operatives, said Monday that she bears no anger toward the military for his death.

“When they came to tell us the news… the truth is that I wasn’t angry at the IDF for even a minute, truly not, and my husband wasn’t either,” she told Channel 12 news in an interview.

“Not for one minute. There was pain, there was sadness, there was huge sadness about the fact that Yotam isn’t here, and we were in shock, total shock, but we weren’t angry.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







True story behind Handel's 'Messiah' and the day he had a vision of God
WATCH: Hostages' families boo Netanyahu as he pledges not to ease pressure on Hamas
Santa's armor
Artist strives to capture the entire Torah in massive murals
Mother of hostage killed by troops: 'I wasn't angry at the IDF for even a minute'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×