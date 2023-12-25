Mother of hostage killed by troops: 'I wasn't angry at the IDF for even a minute'

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iris Haim, the mother of Hamas hostage Yotam Haim, who was shot dead by the IDF as he tried to reach freedom after troops mistook him and two others for Hamas operatives, said Monday that she bears no anger toward the military for his death.

“When they came to tell us the news… the truth is that I wasn’t angry at the IDF for even a minute, truly not, and my husband wasn’t either,” she told Channel 12 news in an interview.

“Not for one minute. There was pain, there was sadness, there was huge sadness about the fact that Yotam isn’t here, and we were in shock, total shock, but we weren’t angry.”

Read the full story ›