Mother recoils at safe drug injection site set across from school

(FOX NEWS) – Francesca Barreiro loved being able to send her kids to the same Head Start program she attended as a young child. But then a city-approved center for addicts to do drugs opened across the street.

"They're allowing people to just get high and encouraging it," she told Fox News. "And it's not really helping them. They need help."

From open till close, drug users stream in and out of the center either with drugs in-hand or freshly high from their most recent hit. Addicts loiter outside the entrance listening to music and looking to score more drugs. Some are slumped over on the ground, appearing to be asleep. One on a nearby block jumped out of his stupor and started fighting an imaginary opponent in front of him.

