Movie trailer sparks anger for saying 'white people' are most dangerous animal

'It looks like the Harry Potter for woke racists'

Published December 17, 2023 at 7:36pm
Published December 17, 2023 at 7:36pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- The first trailer of "The American Society of Magical Negroes" was slammed by many commentators after it was released on Friday.

The film, "The American Society of Magical Negroes," by Focus Features, is described on its website as a "fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making [W]hite people’s lives easier."

The film appears to satirize the film trope of a "magical negro" in which, as NPR summarized, "a [B]lack character appears in a plot solely to help a [W]hite character — and then vanishes."

