Mr. Speaker, release the J6 video – all of it, NOW!

The enormity of the task of sifting through the J6 "43,000 hours" of video from the day of the alleged "insurrection" would seem to be before us now. The new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has authorized the release of all the January 6th video, and the nation breathes a sigh of relief. At last! Right?

No. Not really. Not quite. Sorry, Mr. Speaker, but we are trying really hard not to be stupid. How many times has this been announced, so far? We get excited and a month goes by before we learn there is a special process to be followed for national security reasons. It all has to be painstakingly reviewed, some faces need to be blurred, care must be taken that nothing top secret gets past the team of faithfully woke editors working diligently in the third sub-basement of the National Archives. No need to hold it for 50 years. Just take your sweet time till the national attention span has expired. Till after the 2024 election. Till after the convictions. Till Trump goes away.

Maybe it would get real if a million of us promised to withhold our contributions to the RNC, the Republican National Committee, pending delivery. Of all of it. All at once. Now.

Speaker Johnson ordered the utterly meaningless slow release of this material, so there is no honest question as to his authority to just let it rip! FREE the VIDEO! … ALL of IT! … NOW!

Here's the thing, Mike. If the video record is coming out in dribs and drabs, there is exactly zero to celebrate. Gathering the necessary manpower and money will be as futile as Charlie Brown's Promethean efforts to kick the football Lucy is holding. By the same token that many will not vote, convinced that the fix is in. If they are all released at once, then we will have the truth. And tens of thousands of American volunteers will burn the internet to the ground, almost instantaneously. A profoundly friendly competition will erupt. There will be dogged plodders and diligent programmers and a handful of genius A.I. schemers, all focusing on the best and quickest way to make sense of it all.

With a healthy number of true MAGA exceptions, the RNC has proved itself a poor friend of the American Experiment. The Republican Party will only be as useful as it is forced to be. And the best lever, in the language it will best understand, is Money!

Let's start a crowd-sourcing site account. Is GiveSendGo.com the most trustworthy for raising the necessary funds to finance an army of willing watchers/investigators? It seems this might take a lot of people and a lot of money. And maybe even Elon would like to kick in a chunk.

And let's start a petition, as follows: I, the undersigned pledge to withhold all contributions to the Republican Party, unless Mike Johnson orders the immediate and unexpurgated release of all video evidence recorded, on and around the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. I will send it instead to the Free the J6 Video Committee, to finance the gathering of a citizens' army that will view and extract the video evidence in pursuit of the truth of that day, and the seeking out of technically capable individuals or organizations to create an A.I. program to review and condense the volume of material needed, and possibly to offer well supported truths, concerning the day's events.

To simplify, remember, that everything is time stamped. A fraction of the 43,000 hours would be appropriate for the beginnings of the reckoning. How many cameras are we looking at? The cellphone timed location technologies shown by Dinesh D'Souza and the folks from True the Vote in "2,000 Mules" should be helpful. Can we apply facial recognition? Could an A.I. program be developed/applied to the tasks at hand?

How important is the J6 video evidence? Its potential, if exposed, collectively analyzed and wisely presented, is immense. The insane narrative of a Trumpian inspired "attack on our democracy" is on the bottom tier of a house of cards, which supports the great lies of the "most secure election in American history and its attempted overthrow by white supremacists." It has been used to justify the tyrannical suppression, intimidation and lawless jailing of the conservative opposition to an administration bent on our nation's undoing.

We have less than a year to do what has remained undone for the last three years. If we can pull this card out, the lies will fail, and this hideous structure of deceit will fall. MAGA will win and Trump will have a chance to finish what he started.

With the immediate release of absolutely all of the video, work can and will begin to create a powerful, minute-by-minute documentary of the events of the day, to show America, at last, the truth. All we're asking for is one little card. This writer, whose ancient brain waves and heartbeats are both increasingly irregular, can do no more than pray that someone of greater capacity and clarity might be inspired to pick this up and run with it. C'mon! A few million bucks and a few thousand patriots, and maybe a few techie geniuses, to set the course of the nation aright. What's not to love?

