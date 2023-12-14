Muslim parents demand district allow them to opt children out of LGBT lessons

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A national religious freedom advocacy nonprofit has threatened legal action if a Minnesota school district doesn't revise its policies to allow Somali Muslim parents to opt their children out of LGBT lessons in the elementary school curriculum.

In a letter submitted to St. Louis Park Public Schools leadership Thursday on behalf of concerned parents, the First Liberty Institute asked the school district to provide "written assurances" by Dec. 20 that their clients will receive "advance notice and the opportunity to opt out before any books or class discussions about sexuality or LGBTQ+ themes." If such assurances aren't provided by the deadline, the clients could likely pursue "all available legal remedies."

The letter voiced concern with the "Alternative Learning Procedure" created in response to parents' concerns about not having the ability to opt their children out of LGBT-related elementary school lessons. Despite efforts to mediate parents' worries, First Liberty contends that the policy does not comply with state law and "fails to provide advance notice or an opportunity to review curriculum or other materials before our clients' children are exposed to it."

