N.Y. Times blasted for omitting one key word from Hunter Biden quote

(FOX NEWS) -- The New York Times is facing backlash as critics accuse the paper of altering a key quote from Hunter Biden's stunning presser while defying a congressional subpoena on Wednesday.

Biden, the scandal-plagued son of President Biden, offered a statement to reporters outside Capitol Hill publicly challenging "MAGA Republicans" over their demand for him to testify behind closed doors instead of an open hearing all while asserting his father was not "financially involved" in his business dealings.

"Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist," the 53-year-old Biden said Wednesday morning.

