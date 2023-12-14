A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

N.Y. Times blasted for omitting one key word from Hunter Biden quote

Newspaper then stealth-edits comment following backlash on social media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden talks on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to talk about the Canadian wildfires and the smoke blanketing parts of the U.S. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden talks on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to talk about the Canadian wildfires and the smoke blanketing parts of the U.S. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- The New York Times is facing backlash as critics accuse the paper of altering a key quote from Hunter Biden's stunning presser while defying a congressional subpoena on Wednesday.

Biden, the scandal-plagued son of President Biden, offered a statement to reporters outside Capitol Hill publicly challenging "MAGA Republicans" over their demand for him to testify behind closed doors instead of an open hearing all while asserting his father was not "financially involved" in his business dealings.

"Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist," the 53-year-old Biden said Wednesday morning.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







N.Y. Times blasted for omitting one key word from Hunter Biden quote
Menorah ripped apart and thrown into lake in latest string of anti-Semitic incidents
House votes to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry
Secret Service boats were 'inoperable' as Obama's chef was drowning
Top Facebook diversity exec pleads guilty to stealing millions from company
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×