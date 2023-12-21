Nativity scenes take center stage at 43 state capitol buildings

(FAITHWIRE) – Thousands of households and churches across the country will be displaying nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, the Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are helping a growing number of private citizen groups across the nation to display Biblical manger scenes on government property this Christmas season.

Celebrations of the Savior’s birth are scheduled with 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes across America this Christmas. “In 2023, we are pleased to announce that 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes, the most to date, are scheduled to be erected at state capitols this Christmas season,” shared Ed O’Malley, president of American Nativity Scene.

