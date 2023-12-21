A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nativity scenes take center stage at 43 state capitol buildings

The most to date

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:40pm
Nativity (Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) – Thousands of households and churches across the country will be displaying nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, the Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are helping a growing number of private citizen groups across the nation to display Biblical manger scenes on government property this Christmas season.

Celebrations of the Savior’s birth are scheduled with 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes across America this Christmas. “In 2023, we are pleased to announce that 43 State Capitol Nativity Scenes, the most to date, are scheduled to be erected at state capitols this Christmas season,” shared Ed O’Malley, president of American Nativity Scene.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







