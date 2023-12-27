Neal McDonough champions Christianity in Hollywood while revolutionizing faith-based films

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Award-winning actor Neal McDonough has been no stranger to Hollywood criticism due to his outspokenness about his Christian faith, political beliefs and commitment to abstain from on-screen kissing scenes with women other than his wife.

In his most recent project, McDonough partnered with Angel Studios for a faith-based sci-fi film, "The Shift," where he assumes the role of "The Benefactor," also known as Lucifer.

Actor Neal McDonough joins Dagen and Sean in discussing this years' big wins for religious freedom. | @dagenmcdowell @SeanDuffyWI pic.twitter.com/868rpkcXLb — The Bottom Line (@BottomLineFBN) December 22, 2023

McDonough discussed the backlash he faced for championing his faith in Hollywood and recalled how "incredibly painful" it was following his fallout with the entertainment industry.

