Neal McDonough champions Christianity in Hollywood while revolutionizing faith-based films

Plays Lucifer in the new Angel Studios film, 'The Shift'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:16pm
Neal McDonough (Video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Award-winning actor Neal McDonough has been no stranger to Hollywood criticism due to his outspokenness about his Christian faith, political beliefs and commitment to abstain from on-screen kissing scenes with women other than his wife.

In his most recent project, McDonough partnered with Angel Studios for a faith-based sci-fi film, "The Shift," where he assumes the role of "The Benefactor," also known as Lucifer.

McDonough discussed the backlash he faced for championing his faith in Hollywood and recalled how "incredibly painful" it was following his fallout with the entertainment industry.

