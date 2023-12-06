'Where the hell are you?' Netanyahu hammers women's groups over rapes

By Jake Smith

New accounts of Hamas’ mass sexual violence have emerged as Israel denounces groups who refuse to condemn it, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Israel has received over 1,000 testimonies about Hamas’ sexual violence during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks which left 1,200 civilians dead, according to the AP. Israel is criticizing human rights organizations, particularly those in the United Nations (UN), for failing to condemn the “horrible atrocities” committed by Hamas.

Individual accounts of Hamas’ sexual crimes are numerous and horrific; one man reports that while he was fleeing a music festival being attacked on Oct. 7, he heard a woman screaming for help and yelling “They’re raping me,” referring to Hamas terrorists, according to the AP. The man heard gunshots and the woman subsequently went silent.

PM @netanyahu has just one question for women’s rights orgs + human rights orgs: “Where the hell are you?” pic.twitter.com/iBYtMNDV9E — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 5, 2023

One woman who survived the Oct. 7 attacks testified that she saw a group of Hamas terrorists rape another woman before mutilating her breasts and shooting her in the head while still sexually assaulting her, according to the AP. An Israeli combat medic said that after the attacks he discovered six bodies of men and women, some of whom appeared to have distorted limbs and bleeding around the groin area.

The Israeli Shura military base said that it is currently identifying bodies from the Hamas attacks and has found some of them with little clothing on and others with blood-stained underwear, according to the AP.

Israel is sweeping through over 1,000 testimonies and 60,000 videos taken from dead Hamas terrorists as part of a major investigation into the terror group’s sexual crimes, according to the AP. The Physicians for Human Rights Israel conducted an initial assessment and found Hamas had committed sexual violence on a mass scale against women, men and children.

“What we know for sure is that it was more than just one case and it was widespread, in that this happened in more than one location and more than a handful of times,” Hadas Ziv, the organization’s policy and ethics director, told the AP. “What we don’t know and what the police are investigating is whether it was ordered to be done and whether it was systematic.”

Israel has denounced human rights organizations, specifically those in the U.N., for delaying or failing to condemn the mass sexual violence committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to the AP. U.N. Women waited 56 days after the attacks to condemn Hamas’ sexual violence, only after receiving heavy criticism and pressure to do so.

“I say to the women’s rights organizations, to the human rights organizations, you’ve heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation — where the hell are you?” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a news conference Tuesday.

Netanyahu convened his war cabinet on Tuesday to meet with some of the family members of hostages currently held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the AP. Hamas took over 200 hostages on Oct. 7 and has released over 100 thus far; it is unclear what the current condition is of the remaining hostages.

Israeli Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is “absolutely” concerned about Hamas committing rape against the remaining women hostages, according to the AP.

