Money U.S.
New 'coffee badging' job trend has some business leaders on high alert

As more firms call employees back into the office, some workers are expressing their clear distaste

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:36pm
(FOX BUSINESS) -- In post-pandemic times, many employers and companies are continuing to mandate a return to the office for their workers — and some employees are responding with a particular form of pushback.

First, there was the trend "quiet quitting," in which workers did the bare minimum on the job just to get by — and now, say workplace leaders and experts, there’s "coffee badging," another form of employee protest.

Read on to learn about this career trend, how it's impacting offices across the nation and what actions can be taken in response to it.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







