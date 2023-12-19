New 'coffee badging' job trend has some business leaders on high alert

(FOX BUSINESS) -- In post-pandemic times, many employers and companies are continuing to mandate a return to the office for their workers — and some employees are responding with a particular form of pushback.
First, there was the trend "quiet quitting," in which workers did the bare minimum on the job just to get by — and now, say workplace leaders and experts, there’s "coffee badging," another form of employee protest.
Read on to learn about this career trend, how it's impacting offices across the nation and what actions can be taken in response to it.