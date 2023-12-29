New plagiarism allegations hit Harvard president as Congress launches investigation

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Amid a recent spate of plagiarism accusations, Harvard University recently received a new 37-page complaint outlining over 40 allegations of plagiarism against its president, Claudine Gay.

The complaint, given to Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Research Integrity Officer on Dec. 19, was filed one day before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce launched a review of Harvard’s handling of the plagiarism accusations.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The committee cites the school’s honor code and the federal funding it receives “conditioned upon the school’s adherence to the standards of a recognized accreditor.”

TRENDING: God vs. the devil in American constitutional law

Read the full story ›