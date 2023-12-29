A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New plagiarism allegations hit Harvard president as Congress launches investigation

University loses another billionaire donor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 1:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Amid a recent spate of plagiarism accusations, Harvard University recently received a new 37-page complaint outlining over 40 allegations of plagiarism against its president, Claudine Gay.

The complaint, given to Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Research Integrity Officer on Dec. 19, was filed one day before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce launched a review of Harvard’s handling of the plagiarism accusations.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The committee cites the school’s honor code and the federal funding it receives “conditioned upon the school’s adherence to the standards of a recognized accreditor.”

TRENDING: God vs. the devil in American constitutional law

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New plagiarism allegations hit Harvard president as Congress launches investigation
Lahaina 'temporary' school will cost $53.7 million
The hostile takeover of education
1 in 4 'Chicagoland' adults is functionally illiterate
Prof named co-chair of anti-Semitism committee resigns after being exposed as anti-Israel lunatic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×