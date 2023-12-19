A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New poll finds who is America's least favorite leader in Congress

Every member of congressional leadership has an underwater approval rating

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:20pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A new Monmouth University poll released Monday has revealed Americans' least favorite leader in Congress, but all maintain underwater approval ratings.

According to the poll, just 6% of adults say they approve of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., job performance, with a whopping 60% saying they disapprove. 34% had no opinion.

McConnell was the only congressional leader with a net negative approval rating from within his own party, and fell far behind his Democrat and Republican colleagues on how they are viewed by the American public. Just 10% of Republicans said they approved of McConnell's job performance, with 41% disapproving and 49% having no opinion.

