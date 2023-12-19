New poll finds who is America's least favorite leader in Congress

(FOX NEWS) -- A new Monmouth University poll released Monday has revealed Americans' least favorite leader in Congress, but all maintain underwater approval ratings.

According to the poll, just 6% of adults say they approve of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., job performance, with a whopping 60% saying they disapprove. 34% had no opinion.

McConnell was the only congressional leader with a net negative approval rating from within his own party, and fell far behind his Democrat and Republican colleagues on how they are viewed by the American public. Just 10% of Republicans said they approved of McConnell's job performance, with 41% disapproving and 49% having no opinion.

Read the full story ›