New technique destroyed 99% of cancer cells in lab study

Vibrating molecules show strong promise

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:56pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(PUBLISHED REPORTER) – Groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment have emerged as scientists unveil a revolutionary method to dismantle cancer cells. This groundbreaking discovery involves the activation of aminocyanine molecules through near-infrared light, causing synchronized vibrations that rupture cancer cell membranes.

Aminocyanine molecules, recognized for their application in bioimaging as synthetic dyes, have long been utilized to detect cancer at low doses. These stable molecules exhibit a remarkable affinity for attaching themselves to cell exteriors.

Researchers from Rice University, Texas A&M University, and the University of Texas spearheaded this transformative approach, marking a substantial leap from previous cancer-killing molecular machines like Feringa-type motors.

