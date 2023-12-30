A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New Year's Eve beverage could go extinct due to climate change, AI company predicts

Champagne drinkers could be at a loss by year 2050

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 3:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Bye-bye, bubbly? Champagne may be in short supply rather soon, according to ClimateAI, a climate resilience platform based in San Francisco. The company said the changing global climate could threaten the popular celebratory beverage.

ClimateAI's artificial intelligence-driven data has suggested that hundreds of grape varieties could be on the brink of extinction, including champagne-making grapes like pinot noir, chardonnay and merlot.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Kletter, ClimateAI's vice president of operations and strategy, told Fox News Digital in an interview that champagne and wine drinkers may be at a loss by the year 2050.

TRENDING: Barry O is Harvard's real plagiarist-in-chief

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Legal expert predicts Maine's secretary of state 'will lose' court battle to keep Trump off ballot
Biden rolls out slew of regs targeting appliances on last Friday of the year
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley becomes latest 'swatting' victim
How the depletion of America's munitions is causing alarm
Former Marine imprisoned in Russia fears he is being left behind by Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×