New Year's Eve beverage could go extinct due to climate change, AI company predicts

(FOX NEWS) – Bye-bye, bubbly? Champagne may be in short supply rather soon, according to ClimateAI, a climate resilience platform based in San Francisco. The company said the changing global climate could threaten the popular celebratory beverage.

ClimateAI's artificial intelligence-driven data has suggested that hundreds of grape varieties could be on the brink of extinction, including champagne-making grapes like pinot noir, chardonnay and merlot.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Kletter, ClimateAI's vice president of operations and strategy, told Fox News Digital in an interview that champagne and wine drinkers may be at a loss by the year 2050.

TRENDING: Barry O is Harvard's real plagiarist-in-chief

Read the full story ›