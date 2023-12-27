News anchor fired for appearing with Starbucks cup amid boycotts over Israel

(FOX NEWS) -- An award-winning news broadcaster for Turkey's TGRT Haber was immediately fired after appearing on camera with a Starbucks coffee cup, the news channel announced on Sunday.

TGRT Haber revealed Meltem Günay and her show's director were let go after she presented the news with a Starbucks cup in front of her during a live broadcast on Christmas Eve.

In a statement posted to X and shared by the Messenger News, TGRT Haber said Günay had violated strict advertising restrictions.

Read the full story ›