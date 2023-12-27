A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
News anchor fired for appearing with Starbucks cup amid boycotts over Israel

Stores have been vandalized in protests this month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- An award-winning news broadcaster for Turkey's TGRT Haber was immediately fired after appearing on camera with a Starbucks coffee cup, the news channel announced on Sunday.

TGRT Haber revealed Meltem Günay and her show's director were let go after she presented the news with a Starbucks cup in front of her during a live broadcast on Christmas Eve.

In a statement posted to X and shared by the Messenger News, TGRT Haber said Günay had violated strict advertising restrictions.

