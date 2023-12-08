Newsom surrenders to the mob, pulls plug on Christmas

The "spontaneous" outbreak of Palestinian hatred for the Jewish people is remarkable, particularly in the United States of America. It is, in fact, unbelievable. Overnight, it seems thousands of people in America pulled a Palestinian flag from their closets and displayed printed signs proclaiming Palestine "from the river to the sea."

How did this happen? What will be the next outrage to bring forth perpetual protesters railing against America? Outrage has replaced discussion and reason.

At the beginning of the Biden administration, Black Lives Matter used the death of a drug-addicted criminal to wage war against America, burning parts of cities and destroying lives, while BLM leaders raked in millions of corporate dollars and non-governmental organizations' support. We sent the police officer to prison where we failed to protect his life, and he was stabbed 22 times two weeks ago.

But the street's outrage in the BLM days waned. The politics of grievances required government have a new demand. COVID became an "existential threat," and to a person we must obey or face extinction.

In the background was the ever-present "existential threat" preached by the climate cult – but now it is election season, and it's the leading Republican candidate for president who is an "existential threat" to America.

The same ideology brings forth a mob in America's major cities, and that mob demands genocide against the Jewish people. Perhaps now Americans know what it must have been like to be a German who voted against Adolf Hitler, a German who could foresee what the future holds.

Every nation faces a turning point. Pearl Harbor was a turning point for humanity. The 911 attack was a turning point for humanity. The Oct. 7 slaughter in Israel was a turning point.

This week in Sacramento, the traditional Christmas-lighting ceremony at the State Capitol was canceled by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the man who would be the leader of the free world.

Victory was handed to "Palestinian" protesters, or at least the people supporting the extinction of the Jewish people and homeland.

Gavin Newsom sought refuge and refused to appear in public to honor Christmas. Eighty-two years ago, on Dec. 7, the Japanese attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor. Where would Gavin Newsom be on that day? Two days shy of that Day of Infamy, we do know he ran away. Newsom pulled the plug on Christmas in California.

His staff announced the Christmas tree ceremony would be postponed and be only a "virtual" affair, so the tree stands alone in front of the Capitol with no one there to celebrate the season.

American culture, at least in Sacramento, was oppressed. Draw the fish in the sand, and then quickly brush it away. You are no longer allowed to have an unapproved opinion or engage in public displays. The man who would be the "leader of the free world" disappeared.

Half-a-world away Israel is fighting for its life. Clearly, its fight is our fight, for Americans must stand on behalf of the nation and its constitution or lose it.

This is a civilizational struggle, and now we all know we cannot count on Gavin Newsom for anything. To allow this man anywhere near the White House would constitute surrender.

As for the protesters, if American voters choose wisely, they will go away.

