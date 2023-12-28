Nikki Haley fails to mention slavery when asked about cause of Civil War

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Nikki Haley failed to mention slavery in a response to a question about the cause of the Civil War during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Haley was visiting Berlin, New Hampshire, when she was asked about the cause of the Civil War by an audience member, and the former United Nations ambassador responded by saying “the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run,” according to a video of the exchange from Sky News. Haley then asked the attendee the same question and he replied that he wasn’t “running for president.”

TRENDING: U.S. Naval Academy's gender and sex class just may get your panties in a bunch

“I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are. And we will always stand by the fact that I think the government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people,” Haley continued to explain. “It was never meant to be all things to all people. Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life. They don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be a part of your life. They need to make sure that you have freedom.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Nikki Haley is asked what the cause of the American Civil War was and gives a lengthy answer, without mentioning slavery. Rival candidate Ron DeSantis’s campaign circulated a clip of this exchange on social media with the comment: “Yikes.” More here 👉 https://t.co/9AsAoMoRYX pic.twitter.com/GwGOg2uDHJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 28, 2023

The attendee replied that it was “astonishing” that Haley had answered the question without discussing slavery.

Should Trump pick Nikki Haley as his VP? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

“What do you want me to say about slavery,” Haley asked, to which the man replied that she had “answered his question.”

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!