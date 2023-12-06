The No. 1 existential threat to America

Many of you have read my views for the last 20 years about the dangers of the low birthrate of Americans, in my books and in my columns at WND.

The decline in American birthrates over the past two generations poses the No. 1 threat to the future of the U.S., reminiscent of the challenges that led to the fall of the Roman Empire in A.D. 500 where immigrants, barbarians, were used to offset Rome's near-zero birthrate.

Today, the U.S. faces the same challenges, as more people are retiring than the number of American citizens who are entering the workforce. That causes more need for immigrants and stresses Social Security and a host of other government-administered benefits. The Ponzi-scheme Social Security system soon will be insolvent because more people are retiring than those who are entering the workforce to pay for the retirees' benefits.

This problem isn't unique to the United States. Industrialized nations worldwide, including Russia, Europe, China, Japan and Canada, are grappling with the consequences of low birthrates. The ramifications extend to social programs, hiring, tax revenues, cultural issues and costs from absorbing more and more immigrants, and military recruitment as aging populations exacerbate the challenges.

Attempts to incentivize higher birthrates have been made by Hungary, Russia and China, but only Israel has successfully reversed the trend, a phenomenon we'll delve into shortly.

The only increases to populations in industrialized countries are based on immigrants from poorer countries and their offspring. Poorer people who can least afford children have higher birthrates than wealthy people who can afford them. Go figure!

As the wealth and educations of nations increase, the birthrates of those nations decrease. Also, as nations become more atheist/agnostic/socialist, their birthrates decrease.

To maintain a population, 2.1 births per woman are needed. The Caucasian population in the world shrank from 25% to 10% in just two generations and will be less than 5% before 2050. The Jewish population outside of Israel and America is down to 1 million. One million of 8 billion is close to extinction. Such low birthrates cause much more devastation than any climate change, yet it is being ignored.

Alarming statistics on Fox News revealed that 47% of Americans aged 18 to 50 have chosen not to have children. The birthrate for white women in the U.S. is a mere 0.9, for Jewish women 0.3 and just 1.7 overall, far below the required 2.1 births per woman. Reasons cited include the perceived high cost of raising children ($300,000 for 21 years per child), interference with careers and lifestyles, and a belief that a smaller population is necessary to address climate change.

With 47% of women having no children, the other 53% would need to have four children each to average 2.1. That will never happen.

Since these non-childbearing folks typically do not adopt children that need homes, it is assumed that these folks really do not want the responsibilities of raising children, and they do not want to change their me, me, me lifestyles. All the other stated reasons are just excuses, attempted justification.

After the baby boom of the 20th century, the U.S. birthrate started its descent, as the military draft was eliminated and Roe v. Wade became the law – both sure signs of me, me, me thinking.

So what can be done to reverse this trend?

Well, while the Jewish population outside of Israel is almost extinct from a 0.3 birthrate, the Jewish population inside of Israel is growing, with a birthrate above 2.3. What is different about Jews inside Israel versus those outside?

Factors contributing to Israel's positive birthrate include the practice of Judaism rather than the dominance of secularism outside of Israel, mandatory military service for all graduating high school students, tax laws that favor families with children and a constant concern for survival that instills the importance of bringing new life into the world just as how World War II caused the baby boom of the 1950s.

How does that translate to what the local, state and federal governments in the U.S. should do to increase the birth rate?

1. Implement a mandatory draft for all U.S. citizens at age 18, providing the option of social or military service for 18 months. This will foster caring for others to combat the prevailing "me, me, me" mentality before colleges brainwash students against childbirth and religion.

2. Simplify federal tax brackets to a single 35% tax rate on income after high deductions of $25,000 for each spouse and $20,000 for each child. No other deductions. None. A family of two married people and two children will pay no tax on income that is less than $90,000. For 21 years, parents will receive $420,000 in deductions for each child to help with the cost of raising them. In comparison, a single person who receives a salary of a million dollars and has no children will pay about $341,125 in taxes per year, or about 34% of total income.

3. Prioritize teaching homemaking, parenting and the values of children in the public education system. Teachers are government employees. We the people need to tell them what to teach. Preference should be given to hiring teachers with children who emphasize the importance of family values.

4. Enforce the First Amendment to ensure governments, including government-controlled public school systems, do not interfere with religious practices.

5. Encourage media, entertainment and corporations to support married couples, emphasize the importance of raising children and discourage reliance on immigrants to offset the shortage of U.S. citizens. Strict measures against illegal immigration and businesses hiring illegal immigrants should be implemented so that businesses are forced to start programs that support families with children to gain employees.

To save America from this No. 1 threat, the one that helped destroy the Roman Empire, to make America great again, this low birthrate must be reversed.

