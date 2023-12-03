A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthGENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Number of kids put on puberty blockers DOUBLES despite NHS promising to stop

Medical expert warns of serious long-term effects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 5:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(MODERNITY) – The number of children placed on puberty blockers for ‘gender affirming care’ has doubled in the UK in a year despite the government run National Health Service saying it would stop the practice outside of clinical trials.

The Telegraph reports that at least 100 children, some as young as 12, have been given the drugs since July 2022 regardless of the NHS’ decision that month to stop doing so based on a damning review by Dr Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Dr Cass warned that puberty blockers could permanently disrupt the brain development of adolescents, and irreversibly rewire neural circuits.

TRENDING: What IS science?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







60% of Americans report their income does not keep up with inflation
Rumble joins Musk in suing speech police for driving away advertisers
EV plugin costs about to be supercharged
What's next for laser fusion breakthrough? Experiment created 'a tiny sun on Earth'
Number of kids put on puberty blockers DOUBLES despite NHS promising to stop
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×