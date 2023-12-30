Number of suspected terrorists removed by ICE skyrocketed in fiscal year 2023

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The number of suspected illegal alien terrorists removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) skyrocketed in fiscal year 2023.

ICE removed a total of 139 known or suspected terrorists in 2023, a 148% increase compared to 2022, according to the organization’s annual report released on Friday. Federal agencies have warned in recent months that the threat of terrorism in the U.S. and at the southern border has reached new heights.

TRENDING: Barry O is Harvard's real plagiarist-in-chief

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The amount of individual terrorist threats removed by ICE in 2023 is the highest figure recorded since at least 2016, according to a review of ICE’s annual reports. The number of removals recorded in 2022 was 56, and the number the year prior was 34.

#ICE today released the FY23 #ICEAnnualReport, highlighting its:

✔️Support to the Southwest Border

✔️Core law enforcement efforts

✔️International impact

✔️Fight against the opioid epidemic

✔️Dedicated workforce

✔️Continued commitment to transparency pic.twitter.com/vVYJXAesu9 — ICE (@ICEgov) December 29, 2023

Is Biden's open border allowing terrorists to enter the U.S.? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Federal agencies circulated an internal warning in October that members from terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad could be crossing the border. These groups, as well as several other Iranian-backed militias, have become increasingly hostile to the U.S. since Hamas launched terrorist attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 civilians dead.

During a congressional hearing in October, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could not provide the number of illegal aliens in the U.S. that were linked to Islamic terrorist groups. FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a separate hearing that the risk of terrorism was at “a whole other level” following the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks, according to The Washington Times.

“I see blinking lights everywhere I turn,” Wray said on Dec. 5.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!