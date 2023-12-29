Office pool for 2025: What are your predictions?

1. In January 2025, Donald Trump will be

a. In federal prison.

b. Preparing to be inaugurated as president.

c. Fuming in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago over his second loss to Joe Biden.

d. None of the above.

2. In January 2025, Joe Biden will be

a. Preparing to be inaugurated as president.

b. Retired to Rehoboth, Delaware.

c. Secretly admitted to a mental institution.

d. None of the above.

3. In January 2025, Nikki Haley will be

a. Preparing to be inaugurated as president.

b. In divorce court in South Carolina.

c. Hosting her own show on Fox.

d. None of the above.

4. In January 2025, Chris Christie will be

a. Back at his old gig on ABC News.

b. Preparing to head the FBI under President Trump, with whom he will have kissed and made up.

c. Weighing in at a svelte 165 pounds.

d. None of the above.

5. In January 2025, Tommy DeVito will be

a. The starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

b. The starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

c. Working in his father's plumbing business.

d. Starring in a revival of "Dancing With the Stars."

6. In January 2025, Donald Trump will have been

a. Convicted in all four criminal cases against him.

b. Acquitted in all four criminal cases against him.

c. Boasting about some acquittals and appealing some convictions.

d. Fighting extradition from Ireland.

7. In January 2025, the Democrats will

a. Take control of both houses of Congress.

b. Begin to impeach Donald Trump the moment he is inaugurated as president.

c. Be licking their wounds after having lost the White House and Congress.

d. None of the above.

8. In January 2025, the U.S. will welcome

a. Its first female president, Michelle Obama.

b. Its first female president, Nikki Haley.

c. Its first gay president, Pete Buttigieg.

d. More wars and economic misery.

9. In January 2025,

a. The Israeli government will have withdrawn from Gaza in a humiliating defeat.

b. The Israeli government will have started World War III by attacking Iran.

c. The Israeli Defense Forces will continue to occupy Gaza, notwithstanding an aggressive guerrilla resistance.

d. There will be peace in the Middle East.

10. In January 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will

a. Be in prison, having been convicted of bribery and malfeasance in office.

b. Be out of office and facing numerous investigations and prosecutions.

c. Have proclaimed himself the King of the Jews.

d. Be living in West Orange, New Jersey, under an assumed name.

11. In January 2025, the war in Ukraine will

a. Be over, as the Russians will have triumphed.

b. Just a dim memory in light of World War III in the Middle East.

c. Essentially be a stalemate.

d. None of the above.

12. In January 2025, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be

a. In prison in Moscow.

b. Living in Miami.

c. In an unknown location.

d. Doing stand-up comedy in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen.

13. In January 2025, Ukraine will be

a. A peaceful neutral place.

b. Part of Russia.

c. In NATO.

d. None of the above.

14. In January 2025,

a. The New York Yankees will have won the 2024 World Series.

b. Tom Brady will have left retirement and become the quarterback for the New York Giants.

c. Bill Belichick will have been fired by the New England Patriots and hired by the New York Giants.

d. None of the above.

15. In January 2025,

a. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have broken up and the internet will crash over the social media reaction.

b. Bill and Hillary Clinton will finally have gotten divorced.

c. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will have been remarried.

d. None of the above.

16. In January 2025,

a. Newsmax will overtake Fox in prime time.

b. John Catsimatidis will have acquired CNN.

c. MSNBC will drop all political shows.

d. All of the above.

17. In January 2025, Pope Francis will

a. Be in Heaven.

b. Have been replaced by Pope Benedict XVII, a rock-ribbed traditionalist.

c. Have been deposed by the College of Cardinals for heresy.

d. Still be in office, assaulting traditional teachings.

18. In January 2025, Americans will finally recognize that

a. The Federal Reserve's central planning of the economy has made bankers richer and all others poorer and less free.

b. Government loves war, no matter which party is in power.

c. All presidents kill because they can get away with it.

d. When the government fails to preserve economic freedom, it takes us to war.

e. All of the above are true.

19. In January 2025,

a. Taxes will be higher than in 2023.

b. Inflation will be worse than in 2023.

c. The U.S. will continue to fight wars of empire.

d. The security state, the deep state and the military-industrial complex will tighten their grips on Congress.

e. All of the above are true.

20. In January 2025, the American public will finally have recognized that

a. Government is not reason; it is force.

b. Government exists by lying, stealing, bribing and killing.

c. Government is the negation of freedom.

d. That government is best which governs least.

e. All of the above are true.

My choices: 1d, 2d, 3c, 4a, 5b, 6c, 7a, 8d, 9c, 10b, 11a, 12c, 13d, 14a, 15d, 16d, 17d, 18e, 19e, and 20e.

Happy New Year.

