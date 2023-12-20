One Republican presidential hopeful agrees with Trump kicked off ballot

While most Republicans running for president are rallying to Donald Trump's defense after the Colorado Supreme Court kicked the former commander in chief off the ballot Tuesday, one GOP presidential candidate is wholeheartedly agreeing with the decision.

It was a 4 to 3 ruling in which the state's Supreme Court decided Trump should be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, which precludes candidates who engaged in an insurrection, a bogus reference to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

Now, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is among the lowest polling candidates for the Republican nomination, is voicing complete support for the legal ruling.

The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling barring Donald Trump from the presidential ballot is what I raised as a concern in the first presidential debate in Milwaukee," Hutchinson wrote.

"The factual finding that he supported insurrection will haunt his candidacy."

https://t.co/DoDnCGzSDD — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 20, 2023

The other Republicans still in the White House hunt are circling the wagons or Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said: "The Left invokes 'democracy' to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse."

The Left invokes “democracy” to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse. https://t.co/D4pCzZ7FhY — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 20, 2023

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley indicated: "The last thing we want is judges telling us who can and can't be on the ballot."

"I will beat him fair and square. We don't need to have judges making these decisions," she added. "We need voters to make these decisions."

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy hammered the ruling, and vowed to withdraw himself from the Colorado primary ballot, encouraging his fellow contenders to follow his action.

"This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado," Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment."

I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous… pic.twitter.com/qbpNf9L3ln — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 20, 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie noted he had not read the full ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, but said during a town hall: "Donald Trump should not be prevented from being president by any court. He should be prevented from being president of the United States by the voters of this country."

Donald Trump should not be prevented from being President by any court. He should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country. pic.twitter.com/77ChhLFkFz — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 20, 2023

Colorado's ruling is actually on hold through Jan. 4, as Trump's team is appealing it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state has until Jan. 5 to bring the matter to a conclusion, as Colorado is required to formalize its Republican primary candidates for the Super Tuesday ballot on March 5.

