'Outrageous lawfare': Social media explodes as Trump kicked off ballot

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republicans and conservatives reacted with outrage on social media after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump could not be placed on the state’s presidential ballot on Tuesday.

The seven-judge panel disqualified Trump from the ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, in a 4-3 ruling. Colorado has a Jan. 5 deadline for the Republican primary ballot, according to CNN.

“This irresponsible ruling will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and our legal team looks forward to helping fight for a victory,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel posted on X. “The Republican nominee will be decided by Republican voters, not a partisan state court.”

This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 19, 2023

“This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment,” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted. “I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.”

Republican officeholders also blasted the ruling.

“Removing Trump from the ballot in Colorado under this theory is spurious, likely unconstitutional, & a sadly predictable, but outrageous form of lawfare,” Republican Rep Chip Roy of Texas posted. “SCOTUS should end this.”

“The state of Colorado just removed Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. An effort led by four Democrats. The very same Democrats who scream about “DEMOCRACY,” just took an open flame to the very concept,” Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas posted. “If Donald Trump is so unpopular with the American people, then why are we witnessing unprecedented election interference to stop him from winning next year?”

The state of Colorado just removed Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. An effort led by four Democrats. The very same Democrats who scream about “DEMOCRACY,” just took an open flame to the very concept. If Donald Trump is so unpopular with the American people, then why are we… — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) December 19, 2023

“The Democrats and 4 Colorado judges just stole the election away from the people of Colorado and robbed them of their right to vote for President Trump,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted. “This is an unprecedented First amendment violation that must be struck down by the SCOTUS. This can not be allowed to stand.”

Some users on X said they saw hypocrisy in the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling.

Foreign leaders now condemning the extraordinary and insane move by Colorado to remove the frontrunner from the ballot. This is a dangerous moment for our country. If this happened in Russia or China, there would be bipartisan condemnation. https://t.co/C5zq32Txa8 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 20, 2023

“The U.S. has put sanctions on other countries for doing exactly what the Colorado Supreme Court has done today,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida posted.

“If this happened in Russia or China, there would be bipartisan condemnation,” Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio tweeted.

