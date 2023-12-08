Panera Bread faces 2nd wrongful death suit from 'charged lemonade'

(ABC NEWS) – Panera Bread is at the center of another wrongful death lawsuit after a Florida family claimed the restaurant's caffeinated lemonade drink caused Dennis Brown to go into cardiac arrest.

The popular fast-casual chain issued warnings in late October and added signage on menus for the highly caffeinated "charged lemonade" beverages after a similar lawsuit alleged a woman died after drinking one.

In the wake of that death earlier this year, the restaurant chain at the time advised customers that the drinks contain "about as much caffeine as [Panera's] Dark Roast Coffee," and has cautioned customers to "use in moderation," with disclaimers that it is "not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

