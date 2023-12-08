A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Panera Bread faces 2nd wrongful death suit from 'charged lemonade'

30-ounce beverage contains up to 237 milligrams of caffeine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2023 at 2:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ABC NEWS) – Panera Bread is at the center of another wrongful death lawsuit after a Florida family claimed the restaurant's caffeinated lemonade drink caused Dennis Brown to go into cardiac arrest.

The popular fast-casual chain issued warnings in late October and added signage on menus for the highly caffeinated "charged lemonade" beverages after a similar lawsuit alleged a woman died after drinking one.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the wake of that death earlier this year, the restaurant chain at the time advised customers that the drinks contain "about as much caffeine as [Panera's] Dark Roast Coffee," and has cautioned customers to "use in moderation," with disclaimers that it is "not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

TRENDING: Christians fill state capitol with prayer after satanists hijack Christmas decorating

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Leader of prominent Muslim group was 'happy to see' Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel
Wall Street is pulling out of China as its economy teeters on the brink
'Home Alone' fans shocked by almost 250 percent increase in grocery prices since iconic shopping trip
Gun dealers flee blue state as local authorities ratchet up red tape
Financial host explains to Elizabeth Warren why a wealth tax is a terrible idea
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×