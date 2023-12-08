A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The path to peace in the Middle East

Robert Anthony notes, 'Muslim nations could do wonders to bless the hurting people of Gaza'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:42pm
(AMERICAN REVIVAL PRESS) -- Fact: Israel is our Number One Ally in the world. We do more collaboration with Israel than any other nation by far. In Israel they often, jokingly, consider themselves to be the “51st State of America”. I would guess the number of dual American-Israeli citizens to be as high as 10% of the country! (That’s about a Million People!) But there is a very complicated history to Israel and especially it’s reemergence among the nations.

Understanding the history of the rebirth of Israel really helps to understand this conflict, a conflict that has been practically forced upon two people groups for more than 80 years. In short, Zionism began in the mid-19th Century. (Interestingly enough Zionism began about the same time the Jews started returning to Jesus! This is a very amazing history to study.) It’s very very important to understand that as the European Jews started returning to the Holy Land, there was no war, there was no strife and in many ways they were even welcomed by the indigenous people living in their ancient land. The Ottoman Empire was still ruling that part of the world and continued to do so up until their fall after WWI.

My opinion, from what I have gathered from my reading, the local people were happy to have the European Jews returning because of the vast resources that came with them! Very very important to understand, that land south of Lebanon, that very ancient and once lavish, jewel of the Mediterranean had plummeted from its former glory.

Read the full story ›

