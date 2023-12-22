The people who missed the 1st Christmas

At this time of year, we can miss the whole point of Christmas. We can go to endless parties. We can hear and sing countless Christmas songs. And we can give gifts to everyone imaginable.

Yet the very one whose birth, life, death and resurrection we should be celebrating is completely forgotten. We can become so preoccupied during this time of year that we forget about Jesus. We forget to make room for him.

People missed Christmas the first time too. When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, by and large, most people didn't grasp the significance of what had happened before their eyes. They were busy and consumed with all sorts of things.

As we look at several people in the first Christmas story, I think we can find modern counterparts in our society today.

For instance, the innkeeper missed Christmas. Because Caesar gave the decree that all the world should be taxed, Mary and Joseph had to make the long and difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

This fulfilled prophecy, because the Scriptures clearly taught that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem: "But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of you shall come forth to Me the One to be Ruler in Israel, whose goings forth are from of old, from everlasting" (Micah 5:2 NKJV).

When Joseph and Mary arrived in Bethlehem, Mary was far along in her pregnancy. But there was no room in the inn. Inns weren't like the hotels of our day. They were very humble places. Even so, no one gave up their space for the night so that Mary could rest and sleep comfortably. Thus, the Son of God, the Creator of the universe in human form, was born in a stable.

The innkeeper missed the opportunity of a lifetime. He couldn't make room in his life. And there are people like this today. This time of year brings an endless stream of parties, banquets, concerts, school activities and shopping. And like the innkeeper with all the clutter of activity, we, too, can miss Jesus Christ.

King Herod missed Christmas as well. While the innkeeper was oblivious to what was happening, Herod was different. His problem was fear. Men of great importance, the wise men, had arrived in Jerusalem from a distant land. They said it had been revealed to them that one had been born King of the Jews.

This was the wrong thing to say to someone like Herod. Matthew's gospel tells us, "When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him" (Matthew 2:3 NKJV). Whenever Herod was stressed out, everyone else was stressed out too. That's because when Herod thought there was a rival to his throne, he would start having people killed. By bitter experience, the people knew that if Herod sensed a potential coup or threat to his power, heads would roll. Literally.

There are a lot of people like Herod today. They won't allow anyone or anything to interfere with their career, their lifestyle, their plans, or their ambitions. They see Jesus as a threat, so they miss Christmas.

Some people don't mind taking some time to commemorate the birth of Jesus, but that is the extent of it. He's all right – if he stays in the manger as a baby. They don't like the idea of Jesus growing into a man and telling them to turn from their sin. They don't like the idea of Jesus dying on a cross for them and rising from the dead.

There are a lot of people who are OK with God – as long as he stays out of their lives. They want someone to call in case of an emergency, but that's the extent of their faith.

The religious leaders also missed the first Christmas. When Herod heard there was one who had been born King of the Jews, he summoned the chief priests and scribes and asked where the Christ was to be born.

They answered, "In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it is written by the prophet: 'But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are not the least among the rulers of Judah; for out of you shall come a Ruler who will shepherd My people Israel'" (Matthew 2:5–6 NKJV).

From the text, it almost appears as though they knew the answer right away. These men were the theological experts of the day, the guardians of spiritual truth in Israel. Yet they wouldn't even bother to walk a few miles south to Bethlehem to find out whether the Messiah had indeed been born.

At least Herod feared Jesus' authority, and the innkeeper could claim ignorance. But what about these men? They knew better. They knew the Word of God, yet they did nothing to respond to it. They were indifferent and too busy with themselves to be concerned about Jesus. In fact, when his public ministry began, they were his principal adversaries.

They were looking for a different kind of a Messiah. They didn't want a Messiah who would go and die on a cross for them. Rather, they were looking for someone who would support their religious system and their chosen way of living, someone who would cater to their whims and conform to their wishes.

There are a lot of people today who want Jesus, but they want him on their terms. They want the kind of Jesus they can control, the kind of Jesus who won't challenge them, the kind of Jesus who doesn't want them to be different than they are.

They want forgiveness, but they're unwilling to repent. They put rituals in place of relationship and religion in place of Jesus. That is what these religious leaders did. They knew the Scriptures and could quote them verbatim. Yet they did nothing to meet the living Savior.

Don't miss Christmas this year. Don't be like the innkeeper who missed it because he was too busy and preoccupied to make room for Jesus. Don't be like Herod, who was too afraid to let anyone else direct his life. And don't be like the religious leaders who were kept back from Jesus by religion and ritual. Make time for Jesus. Make room for him.

