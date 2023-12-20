Peter Navarro reveals reason the Deep State hates Trump so much

The Deep State in America, those lifelong bureaucrats who make many of government's decisions, as well as their cronies in private industry, fear former President Trump, and that's why there's such an agenda of hate against him.

That's according to Peter Navarro, who was in the Trump administration from the 2016 election to its conclusion when Joe Biden moved into the White House.

He was interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

Permanent Washington is determined to imprison not only Trump, but all those who worked closely with him. The latest is Peter Navarro, whose crime was openly defying Liz Cheney and the Jan 6 Committee. pic.twitter.com/N3U1Erdxei — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 20, 2023

He declined to report to the partisan and anti-Trump January 6 committee assembled by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a committee that refused even to consider her culpability as she was part of the decision-making process that refused Trump's offer of additional troops to be at the U.S. Capitol that day.

Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before them, after being charged by the politicized Department of Justice under Joe Biden. He's not been sentenced yet.

Navarro said he defied the subpoena because former President Trump instructed him to assert executive privilege.

Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be convicted of contempt for disobeying a congressional subpoena. Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the House committee. He was sentenced to four months in jail, but the sentence is on hold while he appeals the conviction.

Navarro told Carlson:

The real story here really goes back to 2016. I think you know this Tucker, but I was one of the very few people who was with the president all the way from the 2016 campaign until the end of his first term and I saw from the get-go the attempt basically to interfere with the election prior to the 2016 election by the Justice Department, the FBI, Clinton campaign and then throughout the term. I mean it was just one thing after another where they tried to overthrow the Trump administration. Impeachment one, impeachment two, Russian hoax this, Russian hoax that. What it's about really is stopping Donald Trump from standing up for the American people.

He said there are three things in the iron triangle of MAGA.

"The thing I was the spearhead of, fair trade rather than simply sending our jobs offshore in the name of so-called free trade, it's the securing our borders both for economic and national security reasons.

"Guess what. The special interests in Washington, whether its Big Pharma or the industrial defense complex, whatever, they can't make money under Donald Trump.

"All they can do is do what he wants them to do which is to serve the people. That's what it's about, weaponization of our injustice system to stop Trump from every entering the West Wing again."

In a similar case, Hunter Biden publicly snubbed his subpoena to appear before Congress just days ago, but has so far been the subject of no further action by the DOJ, the FBI or any prosecutor.

His testimony was sought regarding the family's international business scandals, which apparently include a years-long and $20 million influence peddling scheme involving Joe Biden. That's part of the impeachment investigation into Joe Biden Congress now is doing.

