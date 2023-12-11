Photos & news from my new action film

Last week, I discussed how science has proven that we can counter the personal effects of Christmas season stresses by "roundhouse kicking your 'inner Grinch'" with Christmas movies.

I might have one more movie for you to add to your collection next year as I'm back in action with a new military sci-fi combat film, "Agent Recon"! It's not a Christmas movie, but it will definitely put some joy in your jingle and thrill in your tinsel!

I'm starring alongside sci-fi icon Derek Ting ("Agent Revelation") and Marc Singer ("Beastmaster, V"), as well as other amazing actors on our all-star team.

As Deadline and Yahoo News reported, I star as "Alastair, the commander of a covert Earth security task force, who calls upon super-powered rookie Jim (Ting) to go on a mission led by battle-hardened Colonel Green (Singer) and his seasoned marines to track a mysterious energy disturbance at a base in New Mexico suspected of experimenting on alien technology. When the team encounters an unknown being of not only extraordinary strength and speed, but also the ability to control mindless warriors, the trio must fight through unstoppable hordes to uncover the truth behind the hostile alien fortress and prevent humanity's demise."

Director and star Ting explained, "I knew we had to make sure fans experience epic fun. My stunt team pushed the boundaries of my vision for clear-grounded action elevated with motivated storytelling, and we had Chuck's son, Dakota, come on board to choreograph all of his father's fight sequences. Moreover, we filmed on the cinematic ARRI Alexa cameras at Hollywood's most breathtaking sets and landscapes and finished it off with cutting-edge visual effects, an invigorating score, and heart-pumping sound effects."

As Ting mentioned, one of the personal thrills for my wife, Gena, and me was to have our son, Dakota, serve as the choreographer for my fight scenes on "Agent Recon." Dakota is a third-degree black belt and a martial arts expert in his own right. Here's an action-packed 1-minute video of Dakota and his equally amazing black belt sister and our daughter, Danilee, sparring in our gym on our Lone Wolf Ranch in Texas. Here is Dakota also doing a little more training in Hawaii. Not bad, eh?

Here are a few behind-the-scene photos from my fight scenes in "Agent Recon" that Dakota choreographed:

Quiver Distribution has now completed production on "Agent Recon" and plans to release the film in North America in 2024, with Millennium Media selling foreign territories. So, be watching soon for upcoming trailers in your local theaters.

Gena and I couldn't be more grateful for "Agent Recon" Producers Ting and Joyce Yung and for Random Art Workshop (RAW) Films. We equally thank Executive Producers Meyerowitz, Sackman, Larry Greenberg and Judah Klatzer for Quiver and Matthew Helderman, Grady Craig and Luke Taylor for Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital.

I can't wait for you all to see "Agent Recon"! Coming soon to a theater near you! Stay tuned!

Especially during this holiday season, I can't finish this column without commending the real heroes and freedom fighters of our country and this world: U.S. servicemen and servicewomen. Wherever you are serving, God bless you and your families. We pray for you all and your protection, strength and peace.

From our home to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Gena, Dakota, Danilee and me!

