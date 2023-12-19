Poll stunner: Look who wants to completely eliminate Israel

In a result that likely will shock many Americans, a poll shows that Gen Z voters actually are siding with the Hamas terrorists and want an end to Israel, even as other age groups want Israel to keep fighting "until Hamas is defeated and the hostages are released."

A report on the poll from ADN America pointed out, "According to a November report from the Network Contagion Research Institute, foreign governments, led by Qatar, made significant contributions in the billions, to universities from 2014-2019."

The poll is from the Harvard Center for American Political Studies, and revealed a majority of Generation Z voters claim Jewish people – and white people – are "oppressers."

While 73% of all respondents said the Hamas terror attacks on Israel, in which terrorists butchered some 1,400 Israeli civilians, were "genocidal," a full 60% of those making up the Gen Z subgroup thought the brutal massacre, which included burning whole families alive and beheading babies, was "justified by the grievances of Palestinians."

The polling was online and reached 2,034 registered voters during Dec. 12-13.

ADN America reported, "51% of registered voters ages 18-24 said the solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is for the Jewish state to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians." And while overall 60% supported a two-state solution, a plan that Palestinians repeatedly have rejected, 21% want Palestinians absorbed by neighboring Arab states and 19% "wanted to see the Promised Land extinguished completely," the ADN report said.

Among all respondents, the only age group that wanted Tel Aviv to "cease all hostilities now," was from 18-24 years old, a position they favored by 57%, the report explained.

The report continued, "When asked about their support for either Israel or the Hamas terrorist organization, Generation Z voters were split down the middle at 50% each whereas other age groups collectively supported Israel by 81% to 19%. This, even though 58% of those polled acknowledged that Hamas 'would like to commit genocide against the Jews.'"

The same age bracket put Jews and whites in the category as "oppressors," and said nonwhites "have been oppressed" so they should get special privileges.

Almost three-quarters of Gen Z respondents said the calls for "genocide" of Jews did not violate college conduct codes.

Other revealing results:

62% say America now is on the "wrong track."

59% said the nation's economy is on the "wrong track."

56% said the nation's economy is "weak."

And half say their own finances are getting "worse."

Donald Trump is far and away the leader for the GOP presidential nomination.

And Trump's 5 points ahead of Joe Biden in a faceoff.

62% say Democrats have moved "too far to the left for me" and 60% say they miss Trump's policies on the economy, immigration and crime.

59% say Democrats are trying to "unfairly scare" voters by calling Trump a dictator.

Two-thirds are supportive of GOP efforts to hold aid for Ukraine and Israel until the border is secured.

And 52% say Biden's open border, resulting in massive illegal immigration, is "very serious."

