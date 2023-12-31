Pope laments plight of 'the little Jesuses of today'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Savannah Evans

Live Action News

In his Christmas Day message on Monday, Pope Francis used strong words to condemn abortion when he spoke to a crowd of tens of thousands who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

In the “Urbi et Orbi” message of His Holiness Pope Francis, he compared abortion to deaths in war and in migrant voyages.

“In the Scriptures, the Prince of Peace is opposed by the ‘Prince of this world’ (Jn 12:31), who, by sowing the seeds of death, plots against the Lord, ‘the lover of life’ (cf. Wis 11:26). We see this played out in Bethlehem, where the birth of the Saviour is followed by the slaughter of the innocents,” said the Pope.

He continued, “How many innocents are being slaughtered in our world! In their mothers’ wombs, in odysseys undertaken in desperation and in search of hope, in the lives of all those little ones whose childhood has been devastated by war. They are the little Jesuses of today, these little ones whose childhood has been devastated by war.”

December 28 is the Feast of the Holy Innocents in the Catholic Church in remembrance of the children slaughtered by King Herod in his quest to kill the newborn Jesus. Many politicians of today, including some who claim to care about the most vulnerable of society, will, like Herod, stop at nothing to keep their political power. To do this, they allow and even promote the genocide of innocent preborn children through abortion.

This isn’t the first time Pope Francis, who has been head of the Catholic Church for over a decade, has spoken out against abortion.

He also condemned abortion earlier this year, when he tied abortion and gender ideology together. “This is the baneful path taken by those forms of ‘ideological colonization’ that would cancel differences,” he said, “as in the case of the so-called gender theory, or that would place before the reality of life reductive concepts of freedom, for example by vaunting as progress a senseless ‘right to abortion,’ which is always a tragic defeat.”

