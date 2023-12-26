Post-celebration contemplation on the Prince of Peace

Because I am alone after ravages of time greatly reduced the traditional Christmas family dinner attendance, and as the few departed, I turned on the television set for some moments of idle rest and to see how the world was doing on this most important of days.

The impression, as one skimmed through the 999 available channels, was that Christmas was all about Santa Claus and possessions to be given or received. Also on display was the agenda of the left, which cannot abide the existence of Christianity, so the rabble exploited the birth of Jesus as a justification to do violence.

There was no place to rest one's weary head. Not a single bed of straw offered a respite from the day's journey with a pleasing video of human kindness, inspiration and virtue. Instead, the footage captured the emptiness in Bethlehem as worshipers, fearing violence, stayed away.

Where was my 25th great grandfather, the third earl of Surrey, who was providing rear-guard defense for the Crusaders marching through Turkey en route to Jerusalem? He died in 1148 defending the Christian column somewhere in the sands of Turkey. This warrior, a descendent of a man who fought at the Battle of Hastings, had vast properties throughout a dozen English counties. He had wealth and power. He chose Jesus and the Crusade. How would this great grandfather view the state of affairs today?

It causes one to wonder, How would Jesus spread His message in this world of instant communication? Which Wall Street advertising firm would get His contract? Which newspaper editorial board would He seek out to deliver His message? How would today's Christian leaders accept Him? What would Hamas and Hezbollah and the Palestine Liberation Army do about Him? Would His message resonate with a focus group?

Who would be foremost among His detractors? Would He go first to Rome? Would be take His Father's message first to the United States?

It seems after some contemplation the religious world, and the political leadership of the world, would look upon Him as a threat.

The future may be foretold in His first visit. He will eschew all.

During more than 2,000 years of history, it seems the human condition has managed to ignore His message and remains, essentially, unchanged.

In a few days all the Santas will be returned to storage, and the nation's attention will focus upon games people play. It will be a new year – let's celebrate! Let's drink too much, eat too much, and focus on anything but the flames of revolution and conquest and the very real threat of war.

The triviality is but a temporary refuge from the storm.

Fortunately, the window into the present has an off switch, and the silence is an opportunity to recall the fine people residing only in your memories. It is a memory for all the days to come, and all seasons.

