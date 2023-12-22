Power and authority: God's about to show up and show off

The age of deceit is coming to an end. It has been a long slog; for some of us a lifetime. Those of us alive in this generation are about to see the restoration of God's power and authority over this Earth, as well as the rest of His Creation. Some of this will be accomplished by God, showing up and showing off. Some of the fine-tuning will be accomplished by God's Remnant Church, which has arisen as it heeded God's call to awaken and arise from slumber.

Only a blind or deluded mind would have confused God's purposeful Creation with an accident of time and chance, the puff of a fading Big Bang shockwave, which evil and deluded people have attempted to use to steal control over God's personal Majesty and Glory. Delivered alongside God's Power and Authority will be His Judgment, delivered against His enemies, something modern men and women have forgotten about.

Does no Creation (=) no God? Consider the experiments in the tunnels and "secret" laboratories, which mixed human and animal DNA, along with other such atrocities, and where "depopulation" dreams were concocted by those who should have been seeking God, not seeking to impersonate Him. "Well, it was all just sitting there, waiting for us to take it over and do something with it!" Or perhaps it was all just sitting there, waiting to find out who would try to take it over and use it for their own benefit.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

If all of Creation was an accident, then whatever emerged that was intelligent and powerful would have emerged victorious over whatever was weaker and more feeble. But Creation was not an accident. It was purposeful and directed.

TRENDING: Destroying the rule of law to get Trump

The Director is about to roll the film credits. All those who have bastardized His Creation are going to experience His Reward for their thoughts, actions and "accomplishments." Eternity is a long time to reflect upon one's flawed choices and actions. And no, none of you will receive a "do-over."

Anyone who has read the New Testament and heard Jesus' words about touching the children will experience God's wrath in a very personal manner. Jesus knew what He was talking about with his students (Disciples) when he spoke of millstones tied around necks.

Will any of the people to whom God's wrath is directed believe in His existence before they experience His Judgment? Oh, they believe they are world changers, who have given great gifts to humanity, even while they were plundering the work of Another. Perhaps God will allow them to see their "gifts" as He sees them? Sexual confusion promoted in our educational system. Tax-supported butchery of children's sexual assignment in the womb. Gifted physicians and surgeons who became butchers to increase their income, forcing taxpayers to join them and sacrifice children to the cause. Abortions to provide the raw materials for human experimentation, and sacrifices to the gods they worship.

The God wannabes' creations bring only death and destruction for humanity, yet this is a price that they reckon the rest of us should be prepared to pay for their "beneficent" rule over the rest of us.

God creates life. His enemies create only death and destruction; new pandemics to reduce the world's population to a "manageable" level. Manageable, that is, by the world's self-appointed "elites" who have bought and paid for the corrupt leaders who have "represented" us all these years in their masterminded elections of "their democracy." We were given a republic, not a pay-to-play, elections for sale, free for all. Would that we could have kept it.

I cite the restoration of God's power and authority. But we should also think upon His mercy. May our churches recognize and repent, for they have also been part of the problem: Too many churches have taught, either overtly or covertly, that God doesn't do supernatural things any more; that was only something He did during Bible times. Put another way, God is just like us, only bigger (some may add better). Well, we will see what happens to the leadership and flock of those churches when God does show up and shows off. The Sunday afterward should be mighty entertaining. Perhaps church leadership and church services, along with so many other parts of daily life, will change for the better.

God's power and authority never ended, of course. Neither will they ever end. God does not change to accommodate our view of how he ought to do things. How interesting it has been to live through an era where we have seen those weak and feeble human personalities who have lined up to take God's place.

Earthly manifestations include the DNA hackers. The billionaires, who built their fortunes on the backs of other people. The academic frauds, who twist themselves into truth pretzels, trying to disavow their anti-Semitism, which is only the earthly manifestation of the high mucky mucks in our once-great educational institutions that originally produced theologians: From love of God to hatred of God. I wonder what happened?

Israel and America are two visible earthly manifestations of God and His character on the Earth. Or did you not know that God grafted America into Israel's Abrahamic Covenant? In fact, our Covenant may be greater. God chose Israel, but America, at least its founders, chose God. How many modern "secularists" are also anti-Semites, hoping to hide from their real problem?

None of God's enemies will escape God's justice. The only mercy card in the deck is the Blood of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"Are we there yet?"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!