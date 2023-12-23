The power to create a voice for the unborn is within our grasp

As our troubled world approaches the Christmas season of 2023, we might pause to reflect on the journey of an ancient archetype transnational elite. They are the Magi, the Kings of the East, directed, we are told in the Gospel of Matthew (Chapter 2), by heavenly angels. These Magi served as guardians of Baby Jesus and the Holy Family as they worked against the genocidal plans of King Herod. (We might note the name "Herod" is a pillar of a multi-generational dynasty.)

Just over 2,000 years later, not much has changed. Since 1973, over a billion babies have been torn apart and poisoned in the womb. Check out the national and global real-time abortion clock here. And while you're at it, check out the real-time U.S. national debt clock here.

We have national and transnational elites of allegedly high pedigree claiming that killing your baby is a right.

This "right" embodies postmodern, highly-contested notions of morality as the elites offer mankind conflicting visions of the world. For example, Yuval Noah Harari influences the World Economic Forum. The New Yorker published a piece on him. Mr. Harari believes we don't need most of the world's people. He points to video games and drugs as ways to keep the masses occupied and distracted.

"The X-Files" captured the essence of this sleight of hand in one of the most powerful episodes in television history: "We give them happiness, they give us authority. … Men can never be free because they are weak, corrupt, worthless and restless … the people believe in authority. They have grown tired of waiting for miracle and mystery. Science is their religion. No greater explanation exists for them. They must never believe any differently if the project is to go forward. …" Watch it here.

In Harari's world, (here is his website, and there is no doubt he is an intelligent, articulate man) the masses have no master plan for their lives, no God, no direction, no truth as articulated in the erstwhile Holy Bible, no guardian angels. Mankind's existence is a cruel joke – an absurd journey from apes to AI.

Yet other voices offer hope to rise above what the 264th pope, Jean-Paul II, called "the culture of death." Elon Musk is one such voice. He believes there are not enough people in the world, as reported by USA Today. Jeff Bezos echoes similar sentiments. But, is there room for more people? If you lined up every person in the world in military formation, they could all fit inside the state of Arkansas. Others claim we could fit the entire world's population into New York City.

Musk also says the unborn have no voice. Shouldn't they have one? Giving the unborn a voice at the United Nations could be a turning point in human history. Imagine the debates!

The calculus of the elites is at its apex. The COP27 maps out our new future. Yet their transhumanist plans and vision for the future of mankind is not secure. None of us voted for the WEF. Do they speak for humanity, or rather for a post-human future where the elites sit at the top of the global pyramid forever?

No doubt many Americans wish to deflect the future these elites are marketing to us. This can be done by rediscovering our humanity – both within our souls and through newfound respect for our bodily clay – formed, we are told, from the dust of the Earth by God Almighty.

I once knew a woman who was tall, slim and looked like the Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. She was smart, fun and talented. In retrospect, the thing I loved most about her is how she once told me, "Anthony, babies are God's proof that the world should go on." How do we manifest that proof?

Elon Musk is indeed correct – the unborn do not have a voice. But we can give them their voice. We can write to our U.S. senators and congresspeople and ask that a bill be written in Congress to establish a de facto Ambassador-at-Large for the Unborn. (There's always an Executive Order as parodied by "Saturday Night Live." And since U.S. presidents nominate ambassadors, this might be yet another place to begin the whole process.)

This person would serve in a capacity similar to Sam Brownback did as the Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom. Theoretically, there could even be a male and female team of two co-ambassadors. Two witnesses, as it were, seeking just laws for all stakeholders – especially the unborn. Is there room at the U.N. for this role?

CBS News says the UN has expressed interest in appointing an Ambassador to Aliens from outer space. We are told that microbes and chemicals on distant moons are a "sign of life." But the beating heart of an unborn baby, we're also told, is not a sign of life. Mankind can have an ambassador at the U.N. for aliens that may or may not exist – but not for the unborn. Really?

This new ambassador will speak for the world's unborn babies. But this person could also speak on a wide range of issues like transhumanism, Super Soldiers and frozen embryos. If the latter have a soul, don't they also have a destiny and a voice that should be heard? If the U.S. were to create this position, other nations would follow suit. No doubt, empowering the voices of the unborn will anger many. It will be interesting to see who opposes this measure of fetal empowerment and their reasons for doing so.

How would we pay for all of these new babies? We may have to cancel a few aircraft carrier groups. Do we really need 13 of them? We could make having and raising babies a national and global priority. When I visited Cuba, I was told by a Cuban woman that the best country in the world would be the nation that gives the most people the best chance to go to heaven. It is an interesting concept to say the least.

The best nation in the world might also protect the innocent and most vulnerable – instead of murdering them in the womb, where they feel intense pain, scream their "silent scream" and all too often wind up as dismembered specimens for biological research. (Check out the University of Pittsburg probe. Yikes!)

To reorient mankind back towards normalcy, we need to amplify voices telling us we should still fall in love and have babies. We should be happy and enjoying life, nature, beauty, the stars, foods, athletics and the fruit of our labors.

We keep hearing how our world is a failure and the old order needs to be replaced. But our Earth is resilient and so are the people who live on this planet. Consider we throw away enough food every day to feed uncountable people. Argentina, if farmed properly, could probably feed the world on its own.

Enceladus, one of the moons of Saturn, is of interest to scientists due to its potential to host life. Read all about it here and watch it here. That same moon (or others) might also offer humanity plenty of fresh water. If we can theoretically colonize and terraform Mars into an Earth-like planet, then can't we find a way to bring potable water back to Earth? What if we could send our plastic and hazardous waste into outer space via a space elevator and have it incinerated in the sun? MIT says a space elevator is possible.

One wonders if the answers for waste disposal and natural resources are off of Earth. Truly, these should be exciting times when science, religion and morality combine for viable, visionary and bold actions. Perhaps these things are possible – or maybe not. But shouldn't they be discussed in Congress and the popular culture? In the macro, we should be looking to the stars, like the Magi, instead of at our iPhones.

There are many more and far better ideas out there just waiting to be considered. That said, the future we aspire to is ours to claim. It is waiting to be born. And it will arrive one way or another. Perhaps the world will undergo massive physical and spiritual changes as new local, state, national and international orders eventually emerge. The end of China's one-child policy is but one example of this.

The future is merely a set of probabilities based on our ideas and actions in the present. Our thoughts and habits lead to our destiny. If that is true, then we are indeed the people we have been waiting for. Let's start on this new course this Christmas season by asking the president to nominate, and the United States Senate to confirm, an Ambassador-at-Large for the Unborn.

As an aside, it will be interesting to see the kind of support this idea might garner from the Islamic world, in sub-Saharan Africa, at the Vatican and from Catholics and Evangelicals around the world – especially Central and South America. Imagine Ambassadors for the Unborn from each nation on Earth gathering to discuss salient issues.

Opposing the postmodern King Herods and the culture of death involves shining the light of love and choosing to hold life as sacred. This is the basis of one of our nation's key founding documents – the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. If the frozen embryos locked away inside the laboratory could talk, what would they say to us and while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly?

Perhaps during this holiday season, we'll come to understand the Magi still have much to teach us about looking to the stars as we chart a new path to a better future. Perhaps the Three Wise Men (and Joseph, the husband of Mary and the earthly father of Jesus) were the very first Ambassadors-at-Large for the Unborn.

Every Christmas Eve, we are reminded that there are billions of people around the world who have not grown tired of waiting for miracle and mystery. Science is not their religion. A greater explanation exists for them, and they will continue to look for the answers to their questions together as people of faith. They will always believe differently, and that's why the project of the transnational elites – while it may go forward for a time – ultimately will not succeed.

Ultimately, each person on Earth is free to choose what to believe and whom and what they will serve. I choose to believe that the woman who looks like Scarlett Johansson was right: "Babies are proof that God wants the world to go on."

Remember that wise men (and women) still seek Him.

Merry Christmas!

