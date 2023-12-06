Pro-Israel Dem launches primary challenge against 'Squad' member

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York’s Westchester County Executive George Latimer launched a primary challenge against “Squad” member, Democratic Rep. Jamal Bowman, on Wednesday.

Latimer, who served in both chambers of the state Legislature before taking the county-level position, asserted that he is the candidate who can “deliver real, progressive results” during his campaign launch video. The candidate also took aim at Bowman for his anti-Israel sentiment in his announcement, as well as opposing legislation endorsed by President Joe Biden.

TRENDING: Raw deal

These are difficult times. NYers need a Congressmember who will listen to every voice, not just those who agree with him, & who will deliver on the issues that matter. I'm running for Congress because I know we need new leadership -- and I'm ready to deliver. #ResultsNotRhetoric pic.twitter.com/N9kTFYLTh9 — George Latimer (@LatimerforNY) December 6, 2023

“We’re all fed up with the chaos and the dysfunction down in Washington, where nothing ever seems to get done. Because up here, from Westchester to the Bronx, we do things different — we work together, and we get results,” said Latimer. “Let’s deliver real, progressive results, not rhetoric. Together, I know we can do it.”

Latimer’s video pointed out how Bowman voted against the House resolution to condemn Hamas following its terrorist attack on Israel, as well as his opposition to Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The candidate also touted his work on police reform, rebuilding infrastructure, combating crime, protecting the environment, marriage equality and abortion rights.

Would George Latimer be a better member of Congress than Jamal Bowman? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bowman made headlines in late September for pulling a fire alarm inside a House office building prior to the lower chamber’s contentious vote on a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. House Republicans have since filed a censure resolution against the congressman for the act, and he has plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

“Unfortunately, instead of working for us, our congressman is making news for all the wrong reasons,” Latimer said in the video. “That’s not how we solve our toughest problems. That’s not what I learned growing up right here in Mount Vernon. We do it by fighting for what’s right, standing strong and getting things done. And the stakes could not be higher.”

The congressman was first elected in 2020, where he overwhelmingly secured the seat with 84% of the vote. Bowman, whose background is largely in education, won reelection in the 2022 midterms by nearly 30 points.

Bowman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!