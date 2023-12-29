A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Faith
Prof named co-chair of anti-Semitism committee resigns after being exposed as anti-Israel lunatic

Has record of downplaying issue on campus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 1:37pm
(BREITBART) – Stanford University’s newly formed Anti-Semitism Committee’s co-chair has resigned after being called out for having aligned with anti-Israel groups, and concluding in a 2017 paper that anti-Semitism was not a problem on college campuses.

Professor Ari Kelman, the short-lived faculty co-chair of Stanford’s Anti-Semitism Committee, has a record of downplaying the issue of anti-Semitism on campus, as well as allying with anti-Israel groups, according to a report by Jewish Insider.

Kelman, along with other Stanford faculty members, also reportedly wrote a 2017 paper, titled, “Safe on the Sidelines,” which concluded that anti-Semitism is not a problem on college campuses because “different representations of campus culture come from the difficulties in defining what counts as political speech and what counts as anti-Semitism.”

Read the full story ›

