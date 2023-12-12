Proof that God is on His Throne!

Jonathan Cahn has done it again.

In 30 minutes he proves God is in charge. That's a big order. He tells a few stories that go far too fast. You may have to see it and hear it several times to get it. But, alas, he leaves you with one undeniable thing – God is in charge and on His Throne, in case you had any doubts.

The other important thing he leaves us with is that Israel is still, and will always be, the key to the history of our world.

Keep in mind, nobody connects the dots better than Jonathan Cahn. You can absorb his most recent insights in one of his videos, if you are willing, right now. If you don't believe God loves Israel first and foremost, you must see the video.

He begins by telling us nine things about the October attack on Israel by Hamas:

No. 1: There would be an attack.

No. 2: It would take place in 2023.

No. 3: It would involve a massive ground invasion.

No. 4: It would take Israel by surprise.

No. 5: It would take place in October.

No. 6: It would take place on Saturday.

No. 7: It would take place on a Jewish Holy Day.

No. 8: It would take place on the first Saturday of the month – a Sabbath. .

No. 9: It would lead to war.

That's what we know now about the attack. It's all very familiar to us. God knew about every detail – in advance.

Explains Cahn: "It goes back to an ancient mystery 3,000 years ago, when God said to Moses, 'You will count off seven Sabbaths of years for yourself, seven times seven years, so that you have the time of the seven Sabbaths of years, that is, 49 years. You will them sound a ram's horn abroad on the tenth day of the seventh month; on the Day of Atonement you shall sound a horn all through your land. So you will consecrate your 50th year and proclaim a release throughout the land to all of its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you, and each of you shall return to his own property, and each of you shall return to his family. You shall have the 50th year as a jubilee.'"

That is what Leviticus 25:8-11 says.

"This is the ordinance of the jubilee to keep part of God's timetable," says Cahn. "If you lost your land, you get it back. You go home. No nation has lost its land and its inheritance as the nation of Israel, the Jewish people. They wandered their land for 2,000 years without their homeland. Then God brought the back, just as He promised to his prophets. In the last days He would gather his people from the ends of the earth to the land of Israel. Now if the jubilee had been give to the Jewish people, Israel, and no nation has ever lost its ancestral land as they did, and if the jubilee was about coming home, restored, to your land, then it would fit that the return that the Jewish people to their homeland ... the restoration of Israel, is the jubilee. Is it possible that the 50th year would be key to Israel's resurrection?"

The man who was called the "father of the nation state of Israel," was Theodor Herzl. He started the movement called Zionism. In 1897, he convened the first congress in Switzerland to lead to Israel's rebirth. At the end of that conference, he wrote down this: "I founded the Jewish state. If I said that out loud, the world would laugh at me. But the world will know it – in 50 years!" The time period of the jubilee. Why did he write that, Cahn asked?

"Now what happens if we go 50 years from 1897 when he wrote it? It takes you to 1947. Did anything happen?" Cahn asked. "In 1947, the U.N. voted to take Israel back into the world. It was that vote that resulted in Israel's resurrection. … Go 50 years to that day, August 31, 1947 – it takes you to the very date of the Herzl's prophecy."

Coincidence?

Meanwhile, the U.N. partition plan was received and accepted, Sept. 3, 1947. It turns out Herzl wrote down that prophecy on the same date in 1897.

I won't ruin any more of Cahn's gems. There are a lot more waiting for you – including one of these remarkable "coincidences" involving an action by President Donald Trump involving Jerusalem.

But what does this have to do with the recent war in Israel?

It, too, was predicted. And you will have to watch Cahn's amazing conclusion to what he has found about the way Israel is following a script written by God and played out by men.

Remember: Israel is often cited as a celestial time clock. Cahn proves it.

Watch him here:

