A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page WireWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Pure class': NFL star drops to a knee in prayer as opposing QB writhes in pain

Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal By Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal
Published December 5, 2023 at 8:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NFL fans witnessed an inspiring display of sportsmanship on “Monday Night Football” after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury to his leg.

During the fourth quarter of a close game against Cincinnati, Lawrence went down and was helped up by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

After Lawrence went down again in pain, Hendrickson took off his helmet, took a knee, and prayed for the budding NFL star.

TRENDING: Parents of Chiefs fan threaten to sue after journalist used deceptive photo to smear child

Hendrickson, a seventh-year star who played for Florida Atlantic University, was praised on X (formerly Twitter) for his humility.

A lot of fans noticed the moment:

Lawrence was initially diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, CBS Sports reported.

The former Clemson University star was expected to undergo a full evaluation on Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the league’s stars have been sidelined by injuries this season -- starting with an Achilles injury to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers just a few snaps into his New York debut in September.

The Bengals were also without their star quarterback Joe Burrow Monday, who is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury to his wrist.

Injuries are naturally a big part of a physical game such as football, but this year they’ve seen many talented players sidelined.

Should Christians pray in public more often?

Hopefully, Lawrence will be back soon enough.

It appears as though at least one of his opponents on Monday is praying for a speedy recovery.

Hendrickson’s display of humility was rare and shows he is a man of the kind of character the NFL needs to see more of.

The Bengals went on to win the game in overtime by a score of 34-31 with quarterback Jake Browning under center.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×